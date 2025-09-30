Jason Taylor, Wife Spark 'Coldplay Kiss Cam' Fears At 'Monday Night Football'
Jason Taylor, Wife Viviendo La Vida At 'MNF' Spark Coldplay Kiss Cam Flashbacks
Jason Taylor had folks worried the Hall of Famer was caught in a "Coldplay kiss cam" moment when the cameras spotted him with a beautiful woman at "Monday Night Football" ... but the good news?? They're married!!
The Miami Dolphins great was shown on the ESPN broadcast in the fourth quarter of the 27-21 win over the New York Jets ... and at first glance, it looked like the stunning lady was scrambling to get out of the shot -- as if the two weren't supposed to be on national television together.
It turns out it was NOT what it looked like at all ... 'cause 51-year-old Jason and Monica Taylor, 31, have been hubby and wifey since 2020.
In fact, they have a kid together, too ... baby Jordan, who was born in 2021.
Jason had two reasons to check out the action at Hard Rock Stadium -- not only did he suit up for Miami for a decade ... his son, Mason, is a tight end for the Jets, a team he also played for in 2010.
BTW, Monica also has 'Fins ties ... as she was a cheerleader for the squad for years.
There were a few moments to cheer in the Taylor suite ... as Mason had five catches for 65 yards on the night.
As for the OG Coldplay cam pair, they haven't done much hooting and hollering lately ... as Kristin Cabot and Astronomer CEO Andy Byron have dealt with quite the fallout over their viral moment.