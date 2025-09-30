Jason Taylor, Wife Spark 'Coldplay Kiss Cam' Fears At 'Monday Night Football'

Jason Taylor had folks worried the Hall of Famer was caught in a "Coldplay kiss cam" moment when the cameras spotted him with a beautiful woman at "Monday Night Football" ... but the good news?? They're married!!

The Miami Dolphins great was shown on the ESPN broadcast in the fourth quarter of the 27-21 win over the New York Jets ... and at first glance, it looked like the stunning lady was scrambling to get out of the shot -- as if the two weren't supposed to be on national television together.

It turns out it was NOT what it looked like at all ... 'cause 51-year-old Jason and Monica Taylor, 31, have been hubby and wifey since 2020.

In fact, they have a kid together, too ... baby Jordan, who was born in 2021.

Jason had two reasons to check out the action at Hard Rock Stadium -- not only did he suit up for Miami for a decade ... his son, Mason, is a tight end for the Jets, a team he also played for in 2010.

BTW, Monica also has 'Fins ties ... as she was a cheerleader for the squad for years.

There were a few moments to cheer in the Taylor suite ... as Mason had five catches for 65 yards on the night.

Play video content 7/16/25 Storyful