Josh Hartnett's Car Crash With Police, See All the Wreckage!

Actor Josh Hartnett's car crash with police in Canada was anything but minor ... just check out the new footage of the two vehicles all banged up after they collided last Thursday.

In the clip, you see the front left portion of a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police SUV completely smashed with the airbags deployed. Plus, you see the fender protecting the front driver side tire hanging off with debris surrounding it.

As for the black SUV Josh was in, the passenger side is badly dented from the police vehicle crashing into it and the passenger side door is also warped.

Luckily, the crash wasn't fatal and Josh was only hospitalized as a precautionary measure with minor injuries along with the 2 other victims.

