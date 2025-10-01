Orange Cassidy Reflects On Six Years Of AEW Dynamite Ahead Of TNT Championship Match
All Elite Wrestling is set to celebrate the sixth anniversary of AEW Dynamite later tonight in the Sunshine State ... and TMZ Sports caught up with Orange Cassidy to reflect on the journey -- and his quest to take home the TNT Championship!
We sat down with Cassidy ahead of the big show -- where the wrestling star made sure to credit The Young Bucks for making this all possible, saying, "Without them, I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you."
O.C. also gave flowers to AEW CEO Tony Khan, saying it's great to work with someone who has respect for pro wrestling.
"[Tony] loves professional wrestling. And for him to put faith in people like me and other wrestlers that are completely different, that are something that's brand new, that frankly anywhere wouldn't be able to thrive because he wouldn't be given the creative freedom or the opportunities to do unique things."
He continued ... "For him to put the faith in us and work with us to fine-tune it, I'm forever grateful. I hope there are sixteen more years of this."
Orange Cassidy will have the chance to make this massive occasion even more special ... if he's able to beat current champ Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship.
Cassidy doesn't expect a walk in the park, though ... saying he wrestled Kyle a few years ago, and he's only gotten better since then.
"I have a habit of winning," he said. "So I'm gonna try and do that Wednesday if I can get around that crazy person I'm standing around the ring with."
We won't have to wait much longer ... the show goes down on TBS and HBO Max in a matter of hours!