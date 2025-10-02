Jeffrey Toobin Says The Government Shutdown Is A Mess, No End In Sight

Play video content TMZ.com

Jeffrey Toobin isn’t mincing words about the government shutdown ... calling this one a whole different beast compared to ones in the past.

TMZ caught the CNN analyst at LAX Tuesday, and he says this shutdown’s looking locked in -- no easy exit, no quick fix. Translation: don’t hold your breath for a speedy resolution.

Toobin says the real pain’s coming down the line ... the public might not feel it right away, but give it a couple weeks, and things could get ugly ... government employees forced to work without pay with their bills piling up, critical federal services slowed, even jeopardized.

Should be noted ... earlier this week, after congressional leaders met with President Trump to talk about averting the shutdown, Trump posted an A.I.-altered fake video of Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer featuring Schumer calling themselves "woke" and making false claims ... and showing Jeffries with a fake mustache and wearing a sombrero. Not exactly a promising direction for an impending resolution.