Celebrity Scramble -- Guess The OG Socialite!

The early 2000s were THE time for socialites -- and this blonde babe is one of the OGs! In celebration of her 42nd birthday, we've got some super special clues, but do you have what it takes to guess the unknown celeb?

You probably first heard about her when she and her older sister hit up New York City nightclubs when they were teens!

While her sister was living "The Simple Life," she was busy working on her fashion empire. She likes poking fun at her mom -- who's a 'friend-of' on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."