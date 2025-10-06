Guess Who This Smilin' Sweetie Turned Into!

Before this sweetie pie puttin' on her biggest smile for the camera turned into an actress, she was just throwin' on her precious hat, and throwing stones down the river in Texas ...

This shining star has quite the resume ... She's had roles in movies like "Secondhand Lions" with Haley Joel Osment and "Mean Girls 2" with Tim Meadows ... but she's most known for her role on the Disney Channel ... Does "Harper Finkle" ring a bell?

Fun fact: she finished nursing school in 2019 and helped on the frontlines during the Covid pandemic.