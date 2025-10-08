'Growing Up Putman' Family Members Recovering From Tragic Car Crash

Two members of the Putman reality television family sound like they have long roads to recovery after being involved in a tragic car accident ... but three others have been discharged from the hospital.

The family's Instagram page just shared a health update ... doctors are trying to keep Gia in stable condition, but she had her chest tube removed.

Noah is going through rehab, and he was walking and bouncing a ball Wednesday in occupational therapy. The fam says his biggest area of recovery is cognitive therapy.

Now, the good news ... Uncle Blake, Luli and Alena have all been discharged and are "doing well."

The family is still asking for prayers for Gia and Noah.

As we reported ... three family members were killed Friday night in a car crash in Tuscola County, Michigan. The victims were Bill Putman, his wife Barb and their daughter-in-law, Megan.

The Putman family was featured on TLC's "Meet the Putmans," which followed the lives of Bill and Barb Putman, and their 4 children, plus their families living under one roof together in a massive 35,000-square-foot house.