'Matlock's Leah Lewis Speaks Out After Costar Booted for Alleged Sexual Assault

"Matlock" star Leah Lewis is speaking out after her costar David Del Rio got kicked off the CBS show ... for allegedly sexually assaulting her.

The actress said, "Mom is here, we're moving forward in love and strength. I'm in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we're moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Please, let that be the take away."

A source with direct knowledge told TMZ ... David was escorted off the Paramount lot last week as soon as the allegations were reported.

We hear the incident allegedly occurred on Paramount property. According to Deadline, it allegedly happened September 26.

David's character, Billy Martinez -- one of the main ensemble of the reboot starring Kathy Bates -- will be immediately written off, CBS Studios confirmed. He's appeared in 20 episodes.

Coincidentally, the legal drama made sexual assault a theme in its third episode of the first season, in which Matlock -- played by Kathy -- takes over a case after a young lawyer claims she was sexually assaulted by a superior.