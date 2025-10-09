Famed UK DJ Tim Westwood Charged With Multiple Rape Counts

Tim Westwood -- longtime DJ for BBC Radio and Capital Xtra -- is facing multiple accusations of rape and sexual misconduct, dating all the way back to the 1980s.

Thursday, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service gave the Metropolitan Police Service the green light to charge Westwood with 4 counts of rape, 9 counts of indecent assault, and 2 counts of sexual assault ... stemming from incidents related to 7 different women.

Tim Westwood is accused of indecently assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the Fulham area of London in 1983; sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in the Vauxhall area of London in 1986; sexually assaulting the same female between the age of 17-18 in central London sometime between 1995 and 1996; raping and sexually assaulting a female age 17-18 in London sometime between 2000 and 2001; raping and sexually assaulting two women in their 20s in 2010 in London and Stroud, respectively; and sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in the Finchley area of London.

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy commended the alleged victims ... “It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature. The women who have done so have put their trust in us and we continue to provide them with all available support." He said the investigation is ongoing, and police encourage anyone else with information to contact authorities.