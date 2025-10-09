'Matlock' Star David Del Rio Booted From Series After Sexual Assault Allegations

"Matlock" star David Del Rio has been kicked off the CBS show ... and it's due to some serious allegations, TMZ has learned.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... David was escorted off the Paramount lot last week as soon as the allegations were reported.

We hear the actor has been accused of sexually assaulting actress Leah Lewis on Paramount property.

His character Billy Martinez -- one of the main ensemble of the Kathy Bates-starring reboot -- will be immediately written off, CBS Studios confirmed. He's appeared in 20 episodes.

The series has a pre-planned hiatus in October and November upon completion of the first half of the season. "Matlock" Season 2 premieres Sunday on CBS.