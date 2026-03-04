David Del Rio Initiates Arbitration Against CBS Over 'Matlock' Firing

David Del Rio is not giving up after CBS fired him from "Matlock" following an allegation of sexual assault involving costar Leah Lewis ... because now he wants to battle the network in arbitration.

The actor's powerhouse lawyer, Shawn Holley, tells TMZ ... David has initiated arbitration against CBS Studios to address false and misleading allegations that caused substantial professional and reputational harm.

We're told David plans to present text messages and other evidence at arbitration that his lawyer says directly contradict prior public characterizations of the interaction at issue. Holley says the evidence was "not fully considered" before CBS fired David.

David's attorney says the actor "looks forward to resolving this matter through the appropriate legal forum and has faith that a full evidentiary review will establish the truth and restore his professional reputation."

TMZ broke the story ... David was escorted off the Paramount lot and fired from the hit drama reboot in October 2025 ... after Leah claimed he sexually assaulted her on the Paramount lot.

David denied the allegation and hired Holley. CBS reopened the investigation, but the network did not change its decision.

Sources familiar with the matter tell TMZ ... additional evidence obtained by David's legal team following the conclusion of the supplemental investigation will be presented at arbitration.

Our sources say David "fully cooperated" in both investigations, including submitting documentary evidence supporting his position ... but he was not reinstated, even though we're told CBS went from characterizing the claims as sexual assault to unwelcome sexual conduct.