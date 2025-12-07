Del Rio Appears in Wife's Family Photo Amid Sex Assault Claims

David Del Rio has resurfaced on social media ... in a wholesome family holiday picture months after being fired from "Matlock" over sexual assault allegations made by his co-star.

The actor's wife, Katherine Del Rio, posted an Instagram Story Saturday, sharing a sweet snapshot of herself, David, and their daughters, Lilliam Kellie Wallace and Coco. The family smiled alongside an inflatable gingerbread man.

She captioned the post, "Belated Thanksgiving fun! Deeply thankful for my family who always show up for the girls and I.” David looked relaxed and in good spirits ... a noticeable shift, considering he's been off social media since his abrupt exit from the CBS show.

We broke the story ... Leah Lewis filed an allegation with CBS on October 2, claiming David sexually assaulted her on September 26. The actor was immediately removed from the studio lot and, following an internal investigation, CBS fired him.

The LAPD told TMZ at the time that no police report matching the date or location of Lewis' allegation had been filed. Meanwhile, David has lawyered up ... hiring powerhouse Hollywood attorney Shawn Holley to represent him.