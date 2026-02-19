CBS Sides With Leah Lewis Over David Del Rio in Reopened 'Matlock' Investigation

David Del Rio did not come out on top in a reopened CBS investigation into his interactions with his former "Matlock" costar Leah Lewis ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ that the network did not change its earlier decision to fire Del Rio ... despite the actor presenting new evidence in an attempt to clear his name ... and the book has now been closed.

As TMZ first reported, David adamantly denied claims against him -- that he allegedly sexually assaulted Lewis on Paramount property in October. He hired powerhouse lawyer Shawn Holley to represent him, and the network reopened the investigation into the actor after he demanded they review additional details.

David played Billy Martinez on the Kathy Bates-led show.

Leah has remained on the show and posted a photo outside her trailer on February 9, celebrating Matlock being picked up for Season 3. The star thanked her costars and the show’s creator and producer.

