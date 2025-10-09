Ohio Woman Wanted for Allegedly Cutting Open Boyfriend's Ball Sack

She Came, She Saw, She Sliced!!!

Break in, balls out ... An Ohio woman is the target of a police (wo)manhunt ... after a ballsy break-in at her boyfriend's home, where she sliced open his nutsack, according to police.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for accused scrotum-slasher Jeanita Hopings ... after the 45-year-old woman allegedly kicked in the front door of her boyfriend's Toledo home and barged inside ... to perform her amateur surgery on him with a sharp object.

And get this .. cops say Hopings cut her boyfriend so badly that one of his nuts was fully exposed ... requiring treatment at a local hospital. Yikes!

Hopings has been charged with felonious assault where the victim was seriously harmed and aggravated burglary.

Worth noting ... a mug shot from a previous arrest is floating around (we've used it above) but we're told Toledo police are currently still searching for Hopings.