Criss Angel Shares Cryptic IG Post About 'Narcissist' Tearing Family Apart
Criss Angel is in the middle of some major personal drama ... seemingly calling out a "narcissist" for tearing apart a beautiful family while chasing after another man.
In a cryptic Friday IG post, the 57-year-old magician didn’t name names, but said he’d unfollowed the person -- and is urging everyone else to do the same.
Criss went on ... telling fans to be just plain human and not support someone who’s damaged the lives of kids and everyone around them.
He paired the caption with a short clip of a backyard playset, empty swings rocking back and forth, set to Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne’s "Changes" for full dramatic effect.
FYI, Criss has been hitched to Shaunyl Benson since 2015 ... and she hopped on IG Friday ... not dropping names, but calling out someone online for defaming her and opening up about leaving a situation for her kids.