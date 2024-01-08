Criss Angel Helps Subdue Belligerent Man During Magic Show

Criss Angel pulled off the perfect vanishing act during his recent show ... the disappearance of a belligerent man causing a disturbance.

Witnesses tell TMZ the magician was performing at his show "MINDFREAK" last week in Vegas' Planet Hollywood ... when a man in the second row of the audience started to cause a scene ... and his behavior only worsened as the show continued.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, the man, Brandon McDonald, was asked to put his phone away but wouldn't comply. Words were exchanged and then things eventually escalated to McDonald allegedly throwing punches.

Witnesses tell us from there all hell broke loose as security came to remove the man. A scuffle ensued and another ticketholder was assaulted.

We're told it was only when McDonald tried to grab one security guard from behind that Criss stepped in to subdue him ... assisting security in escorting McDonald out of the theater.

When Metropolitan Police arrived, McDonald was arrested for battery.