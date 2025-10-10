Katie Porter Allegedly Called Ex-Husband "F---ing Idiot," Dumped Hot Mashed Potatoes on Him

The hits just keep on coming for Katie Porter ... the embattled candidate for California governor allegedly lost her s**t at her ex-husband years ago ... who says she called him dumb and poured hot mashed potatoes on him, burning his scalp ... this according to court records.

According to legal documents, Porter tied the knot with Matthew Hoffman in 2003 ... but eventually their relationship apparently soured, leading to Porter filing for divorce in 2013. Both filed domestic violence restraining orders against each other.

In his papers, Hoffman claimed Porter “routinely” called him a “f---ing idiot” and “f---ing incompetent” -- and said she also smashed a glass coffee pot on their kitchen counter because she felt their house wasn’t clean enough.

On another occasion, Hoffman claims Porter went berserk over the way he was preparing mashed potatoes and she snapped, “Can’t you read the f---ing instructions!”

Hoffman said Porter then raised a “ceramic bowl of steaming hot potatoes and dumped it on my head, burning my scalp."

According to Hoffman, Porter also tossed “toys, books and other objects" and refused to allow him to have a cell phone because she said he was "too f---ing dumb to operate it."

According to Porter's request for a restraining order ... Hoffman and Porter got into an argument back in April 2013 while she was getting ready for work. She says Hoffman grabbed and squeezed her hands, and screamed that she was a "deaf f---ing bitch." Hoffman then allegedly ripped dental floss out of her hand and threw it on the ground, before shattering a light switch with his fist.

Katie Porter, the front runner to be the next Governor of California, tries to leave an interview after getting frustrated w/ @juliewattsTV questions pic.twitter.com/mTzZURG86K — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 8, 2025 @AlexThomp

All of this information has now surfaced after Porter seemed to lose her cool during an on-camera interview with an CBS News reporter while on the campaign trail for CA governor this week.

Porter was also featured in a resurfaced clip shouting at her staffer to "Get out of my f---ing shot" during a 2021 Zoom interview with then-Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.