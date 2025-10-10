'The Boys' Actor Malcolm Barrett Will Not Be Charged in Sexual Assault Case

Malcolm Barrett will not face charges stemming from a sexual assault allegation made late last year ... TMZ has learned.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reviewed Barrett's case and determined criminal charges of rape of a person incapable of giving consent will not be filed against him. We're told the case is now officially closed.

TMZ broke the story in December ... a woman contacted the L.A. County Sheriff's Department claiming that after a night of drinking with Barrett, she woke up in bed to find him touching her and alleged he then had sex with her against her will.

At the time, our law enforcement sources told us the woman told deputies she and Barrett had been friends for several months and that the evening began with drinks in Los Angeles before they went back to his place, where she alleged the incident occurred.

After filing her report, the woman underwent a sexual assault exam, and the LASD Special Victims Bureau took over the investigation.

Now, prosecutors say the evidence did not support criminal charges, and the case has been closed.