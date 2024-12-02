'The Boys' Actor Malcolm Barrett Accused Of Sexual Assault ... Under Investigation

Malcolm Barrett, known for his TV roles in "The Boys" and "Average Joe," is currently under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a woman contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department last weekend, claiming that after a night of drinking with Malcolm, she woke up in bed to find him touching her. She claims the actor then had sex with her against her will.

According to our sources, the woman told deputies that she and Barrett had been friends for months, and the night started off pretty normal with drinks in L.A. ... with the drinks continuing at his place before the alleged assault.

After filing the report, we're told the woman underwent a sexual assault kit, and the LASD Special Victims Bureau is now handling the case.