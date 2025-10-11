What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Drop your 'Housewives' apples and pick up this pumpkin pic of reality TV star Luann de Lesseps. Take a slit out of these two spicy snaps and see if you've got what it takes to score the mishaps!

Hittin' the streets of New York City and giving 60 a whole new look, Luanne leaped into fall with a pumpkin in-tow ... rockin' her bougiest of boots earlier this week!

Use your imagination and branch out to score the minor changes!