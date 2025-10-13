Mitt Romney's Sister-in-Law Found Dead Near SoCal Shopping Mall
Former Utah Senator and presidential candidate Mitt Romney has lost a family member, TMZ has learned ... his sister-in-law Carrie Elizabeth Romney died Friday.
Carrie Romney was found dead on the street next to a parking garage in Valencia, California -- a suburb just north of L.A. -- according to the L.A. County Coroner's Office.
Paramedics responded to the scene around 8:30 PM Friday, October 10, on the 24500 block near the Valencia Town Center shopping mall.
The 64-year-old may have fallen, or jumped, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau ... no foul play is suspected.
The investigation is ongoing pending the cause, mode and manner of death from the coroner's office.