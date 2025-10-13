Mitt Romney's Sister-in-Law Found Dead Near SoCal Shopping Mall

Former Utah Senator and presidential candidate Mitt Romney has lost a family member, TMZ has learned ... his sister-in-law Carrie Elizabeth Romney died Friday.

Carrie Romney was found dead on the street next to a parking garage in Valencia, California -- a suburb just north of L.A. -- according to the L.A. County Coroner's Office.

Play video content KNN News

Paramedics responded to the scene around 8:30 PM Friday, October 10, on the 24500 block near the Valencia Town Center shopping mall.

The 64-year-old may have fallen, or jumped, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau ... no foul play is suspected.