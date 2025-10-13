Iowa Men's Basketball Star Tavion Banks Arrested After Alleged Drunken Bar Fight

College basketball star Tavion Banks -- who helped lead Drake to the second round of the NCAA tournament last year -- was arrested over the weekend for allegedly being involved in a drunken bar fight.

The 6-foot-7 wing, who transferred to the Univ. of Iowa this past offseason, was taken into custody at around 1:16 AM on Saturday, after he was accused of being involved in an altercation at ReUnion Brewery, a popular Iowa City spot that's a 13-minute walk from the UI campus.

Specific details surrounding the incident are still not yet known, but court documents state Banks was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, fighting/violent behavior.

"The UI Athletics Department and men’s basketball program are aware of Tavion Banks’ citation over the weekend," the Iowa Athletics Department said in a statement Monday.

"He is subject to established university protocol regarding the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations set for members of the men’s basketball program."

Tavion Banks (@tavionbanks2) taking full advantage of his opportunity. The Jr. Guard @drakeubball just dropped 15pts|9reb|3blk|3stl to takedown Mizzou in the first round #MarchMadness 👀📈 pic.twitter.com/vrD27DtbN1 — Ballers Bridge (@BallersBridge) March 21, 2025 @BallersBridge

Banks broke out last season with Drake, averaging 10.1 points per game and earning the MVC Sixth Man of the Year award.

He helped lead the Bulldogs to a 31-4 record and an upset win over No. 6 Missouri in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, thanks to his 15 points and nine rebounds.