Iowa Men's Basketball Star Tavion Banks Arrested After Alleged Drunken Bar Fight

Iowa Hoops Star Tavion Banks Arrested After Alleged Drunken Bar Fight
College basketball star Tavion Banks -- who helped lead Drake to the second round of the NCAA tournament last year -- was arrested over the weekend for allegedly being involved in a drunken bar fight.
The 6-foot-7 wing, who transferred to the Univ. of Iowa this past offseason, was taken into custody at around 1:16 AM on Saturday, after he was accused of being involved in an altercation at ReUnion Brewery, a popular Iowa City spot that's a 13-minute walk from the UI campus.
Specific details surrounding the incident are still not yet known, but court documents state Banks was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, fighting/violent behavior.
"The UI Athletics Department and men’s basketball program are aware of Tavion Banks’ citation over the weekend," the Iowa Athletics Department said in a statement Monday.
"He is subject to established university protocol regarding the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct, and the rules and regulations set for members of the men’s basketball program."
Tavion Banks (@tavionbanks2) taking full advantage of his opportunity. The Jr. Guard @drakeubball just dropped 15pts|9reb|3blk|3stl to takedown Mizzou in the first round #MarchMadness 👀📈 pic.twitter.com/vrD27DtbN1— Ballers Bridge (@BallersBridge) March 21, 2025 @BallersBridge
Banks broke out last season with Drake, averaging 10.1 points per game and earning the MVC Sixth Man of the Year award.
He helped lead the Bulldogs to a 31-4 record and an upset win over No. 6 Missouri in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, thanks to his 15 points and nine rebounds.
He transferred to UI to follow his former Drake head coach, Ben McCollum, who took the HC job in Iowa. Banks is one of the six Drake players who transferred to the Hawkeyes.