Katie Thurston Speaks on Death Hoax, Refuses to Think of Cancer as 'Terminal Illness'

Play video content TMZ.com

Katie Thurston refuses to see her cancer diagnosis as terminal ... especially after the viral rumors about her death hit her hard when they started circulating in August.

We caught up with the former 'Bachelorette' after her appearance on "Good Morning America" Tuesday ... and, we had to ask how she was doing after the online rumor of her passing swept the internet.

Thurston says the early part of the death hoax was the hardest ... and, she tells anyone who might experience it to "show up for yourself" -- adding it's all part of the highs and lows of navigating cancer.

Play video content Instagram/@thekatiethurston

As you know ... Thurston cried when she first heard of the rumors -- angrily popping off at people online who refused to take it down even when she reached out to them personally.

She later cracked jokes about it ... recommending a specific funeral services company -- and turning the traumatic moment into a hilarious message from "heaven."

Play video content Instagram/@thekatiethurston

During our talk with her, KT -- clad in pink summer dress for breast cancer awareness -- says she's met a ton of woman who have had Stage 4 diagnoses for about a decade ... so, she's decided not to think of cancer as a "terminal illness."

Katie recently had her six-month scan ... and, she happily reports her medicine is working and her tumor is shrinking -- so, everything's trending in the right direction for the star.

Thurston also showers praise on her husband, comedian Jeff Arcuri, for supporting her emotionally ... and, he's even making a big donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Thurston has advice for women who might be going through the same struggles ... watch the clip through to the end to hear it all.