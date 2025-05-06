Katie Thurston Says She's in Medically Induced Menopause in Cancer Update

Play video content Instagram / @thekatiethurston

Katie Thurston's cancer treatment has sent her body into menopause ... one of the many symptoms she's dealing with while fighting stage 4 breast cancer.

The former reality television star shared a video to social media ... telling her fans she's now experiencing hot flashes because her cancer treatment has forced her into menopause.

For those who don't know, chemotherapy is one of a few ways women can go through early menopause ... so, not totally shocking this is happening to Katie while she's dealing with her severe form of cancer.

Katie says her hot flashes are ruining her sleep ... adding she's also dealing with dehydration because of her meds -- which have made her lips very chapped.

As we told you ... Thurston announced her breast cancer diagnosis back in February, shortly after she became engaged to comedian Jeff Arcuri. The two were traveling the world together -- but had to cut the whole experience short so she could begin treatment.

Katie said the diagnosis sent her through a gauntlet of emotions ... before she sat down and started looking for other women like her who have been through similar difficulties.