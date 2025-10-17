Brian McKnight Celebrates Ex-Wife Not Appearing in Court for Defamation Suit
Brian McKnight is already declaring a victory in his defamation case against ex-wife Julie McKnight ... after she didn't appear in court.
Brian filed a motion for default judgment, and is waiting for the court to sign off to make his win official ... but that technicality didn't prevent Brian from celebrating.
The R&B legend posted a video of himself smoking a cigar, saying, "The verdict is in" -- it isn't -- "according to the courts, trying to ruin my name and trying to bring harm to my family in a book filled with lies equals $8.8 million."
The suit alleges Julie made false claims about Brian in her book, "Mama Bear: Beautifully Blended," basically calling him an abusive husband and neglectful father to their children.
The gleeful video continues with Brian running around and clicking his heels while a voicemail -- ostensibly from Julie -- plays.
"Do not text Niko again. Do not call Niko again," the voice demands. "Brian, you know me and you know that I mean what I'm saying to you."
Niko was their son who died from cancer at 32. Again, that message played over Brian literally skipping.
On October 6, the parties involved in the case were given 21 days to respond, so stay tuned to see how it turns out.