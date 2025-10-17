Brian McKnight Celebrates Ex-Wife Not Appearing in Court for Defamation Suit

Play video content Instagram/@brianmcknight23

Brian McKnight is already declaring a victory in his defamation case against ex-wife Julie McKnight ... after she didn't appear in court.

Brian filed a motion for default judgment, and is waiting for the court to sign off to make his win official ... but that technicality didn't prevent Brian from celebrating.

The R&B legend posted a video of himself smoking a cigar, saying, "The verdict is in" -- it isn't -- "according to the courts, trying to ruin my name and trying to bring harm to my family in a book filled with lies equals $8.8 million."

The suit alleges Julie made false claims about Brian in her book, "Mama Bear: Beautifully Blended," basically calling him an abusive husband and neglectful father to their children.

The gleeful video continues with Brian running around and clicking his heels while a voicemail -- ostensibly from Julie -- plays.

"Do not text Niko again. Do not call Niko again," the voice demands. "Brian, you know me and you know that I mean what I'm saying to you."

Niko was their son who died from cancer at 32. Again, that message played over Brian literally skipping.