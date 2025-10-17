Ned Fulmer Responds to Criticism Over New Podcast … ‘I Know I’m Not Perfect’

Play video content Inside The Ring

Former "Try Guys" star Ned Fulmer says he’s done hiding — opening up on TMZ’s "Inside The Ring" Podcast about the backlash he’s faced since relaunching himself into the spotlight and making his shocking AEW debut as “Nasty Ned.”

Fulmer says he understands why the pilot episode of his new podcast, "Rock Bottom with Ned Fulmer," made some fans uncomfortable — especially since it featured his wife, Ariel, marking their first joint appearance since his cheating scandal. “It’s not a pleasant subject matter,” he admitted. “But one reason why I wanted to do the show was to not shy away from those conversations.”

Ned said while some viral clips looked “cringeworthy,” he and Ariel were proud of the full hour, calling it part of “three years of growth.” Still, the internet wasn’t exactly forgiving — the episode drew immediate backlash from critics who accused the couple of trying to rewrite history, with Ned once again becoming a trending topic.

ICYMI … Fulmer’s public image took a major hit back in 2022, when he was booted from "The Try Guys" after news broke that the self-proclaimed “wife guy” had an affair with one of his engaged producers. The scandal sent shockwaves across social media, forcing the remaining members — Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger, and Eugene Lee Yang — to move forward without him and later rebrand the group with a new lineup of creators.

Now, Fulmer says he’s focused on moving forward — even if that means tuning out the noise. “When I see some of these clips, it’s cringey,” he said. “I see how I’m not perfect in that moment.”

Ned’s also got another major project in the works — his new YouTube series "Building a More Curious World," premiering October 19. The show, he says, is all about chasing “really high-spectacle, once-in-a-lifetime experiences” — with pro wrestling being one of them.

Fulmer told "Inside The Ring" that AEW welcomed him with open arms when he pitched the idea of training and performing. “Anything I pitched them or they pitched me, we were just like, yes, yes, let’s do it,” he said, adding that the wrestlers “thought it was awesome that I was just throwing myself in there and willing to put my body on the line and learn.”

That commitment took a toll — as Ned laughed, “I’m still recovering — my neck, my back, it’s all f*ed up.”**

A clip from his AEW debut as "Nasty Ned" went viral last week, showing Fulmer taking real bumps and embracing the over-the-top showmanship of wrestling — a full-circle moment for someone trying to rebuild his image through bold, larger-than-life projects.