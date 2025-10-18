Ashanti Flaunts Beach Bod on Vacation with Baby Boy

Ashanti's got vacation on her brain ... flaunting her beach bod with her baby boy in the Bahamas!

Check out the pics and video -- the singer and actress showed off her figure in a bright pink one-piece Friday as she hit the sand with her 1-year-old son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes.

The duo appeared to be having a blast as Ashanti lifted her little one up in the air and dipped his toes in the water. He didn't mind the wave crashing at his feet one bit, kicking them curiously as the water surrounded him.

Seems like it was the perfect beach day for some fun in the sun.

Notably missing was Kareem's dad and Ashanti's better half, Nelly. The pair welcomed their bundle of joy in August 2024 -- months after announcing their engagement.

However, it turns out they had been married since late 2023!