Ashanti Pumps Newborn Baby's Breast Milk While Working Out

Ashanti is wasting no time snapping back to her vacation bod in the gym after giving birth in August ... but still found a way to supply her newborn with plenty of breast milk!!!

The R&B princess returned to the gym on Tuesday for Day 3 of her comeback but realized there was still milk in her jugs she needed to pump out.

Lucky for Ashanti, the elliptical machine gave her the perfect motion to squeeze out the rest of the milk and burn calories at the same time!!!

She later hit the floor for some dead bugs and other ab exercises ... it's a safe bet next summer she's gonna be in a bikini like nobody's biz.

After breaking a sweat she basked in the fact that she was somebody's mama -- Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, her son with hubby Nelly.

