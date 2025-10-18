Streamer Emiru Allegedly Assaulted at TwitchCon, Blasts Event Security

A popular streamer was allegedly assaulted at TwitchCon -- a convention where the biggest names on the platform interact with fans ... and, she's pissed at what she feels was a lapse in security by the brand.

Here's the deal ... yesterday, the streamer Emiru held a meet-and-greet at the festival in San Diego, where fans could walk up, chat with her for a moment and take a pic -- pretty standard fare for these types of conventions.

During the event -- as video circulating around social media shows -- a tall man walks forward and grabs Emiru ... bringing her face very close to his.

A worker -- who Emiru has since said is a member of her own security -- shoved the dude away before shooing him from the area while people go to check on her.

Twitch released a statement shortly after the incident ... calling the behavior of the individual who approached Emiru "completely unacceptable and deeply upsetting" -- and, adding event organizers alerted security and law enforcement after what happened.

The statement claims the man who approached Emiru has now been banned from Twitch -- both future in-person events and the site itself. Twitch has also promised increased security at meet-and-greet events moving forward this weekend.

However, Emiru's not pleased with the platform whatsoever ... claiming the dude that came at her was able to "cross multiple barriers at twitchcon and even in front of another creators meet and greet to grab me and my face and try to kiss me." Emiru adds he did not actually kiss her ... but, it could've been much worse.

Emiru wrote in her statement the incident rocked her ... but, she says Twitch's response to it was even worse -- because she's alleging security staff didn't attempt to stop the guy after her own security personnel was forced to fend him off.

The streamer writes, "In Twitch's statement they said that the guy was immediately caught and detained, I'm sorry but that is a blatant lie. He was allowed to walk away from my meet and greet and I didn't hear he was caught until hours after he attacked me, and it felt like this only happened because of my manager pressing for it, not because Twitchcon staff present thought it was a big deal."

Emiru says this is her last TwitchCon ... and, she thinks other creators should consider skipping it in the future as well -- 'cause she didn't feel safe or protected by Twitch at all.