Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jane Goodall Cause of Death Revealed

Jane Goodall Died of Cardiac Arrest

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
jane goodall getty 1
Getty

Dr. Jane Goodall, the world-renowned primatologist and chimpanzee expert, died earlier this month ... and TMZ has learned the cause.

jane goodall launch 2
Launch Doc
See The Death Certificate Launch Doc

According to the death certificate ... Goodall's cause of death is listed as cardiopulmonary arrest -- which is just another name for cardiac arrest, an incident where the heart simply stop beating.

Remembering Jane Goodall
Launch Gallery
Remembering Jane Goodall Launch Gallery
Getty

Risk of cardiopulmonary arrest goes up as a person gets older ... so, this cause of death isn't totally surprising -- and, it's considered natural.

Jane also had epilepsy according to the death certificate ... unclear if that played a factor at all in her passing.

Jane Goodall working with animals getty 2
Getty

As we previously reported ... Jane passed away October 1 in California while on a speaking tour of the United States.

Jane was one of the world's first female experts on primates, beginning her career by making a trip to Kenya to visit a friend in 1957 and connecting with paleoanthropologist and archaeologist Louis Leakey.

100125_jane_goodall SEPTEMBER 2016
LAST TIME WE SAW HER
TMZ.com

Dr. Goodall famously observed chimpanzees using tools ... completely challenging the perceptions surrounding the animals.

She was 91 years old.

RIP

Related articles