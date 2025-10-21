Bryant Gumbel Hospitalized, Taken by Ambulance From NYC Home

Bryant Gumbel is currently hospitalized in NYC after some sort of "medical emergency" ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us, the former "Today" cohost was transported Monday, just after 9 PM, from his Manhattan apartment building.

We're told first responders had Bryant on a gurney, as they left the building and took him to a nearby hospital where he remains as of Tuesday afternoon.

It's unclear what happened to the 77-year-old broadcasting legend, but we know he is still getting treatment. We've reached out to his reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

We spoke to a family member, who told us Bryant is "okay," but wouldn't reveal any further detail about his condition.

Bryant formerly served as cohost of NBC's long-running morning show for 15 years -- first with Jane Pauley and Katie Couric. He was also a sportscaster and host of HBO's acclaimed investigative series "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel".

His older brother, Greg -- who was also a broadcaster, primarily in sports -- died last year at 78.