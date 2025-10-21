Suzanne Somers’ husband Alan Hamel isn’t just keeping her memory alive ... he’s taking it next-level -- turning to A.I. to build a clone of her -- and he swears it’s exactly what Suzanne wanted.

Alan says this isn’t some spur-of-the-moment idea -- he and Suzanne had been talking it over for years, and now he’s knee-deep in what he calls the 'Suzanne A.I. Twin Project' … and he even gave folks a sneak peek with a demo at a conference earlier this year.

Alan told PEOPLE he knew Suzanne better than anyone after 55 years together... so when it came to recreating her, he nailed it -- saying if you put the A.I. twin next to the real Suzanne, you’d barely know the difference.

The A.I. clone was fed all 27 of Suzanne’s books she wrote, plus hundreds of her interviews to perfect her look and voice ... and when Alan tossed a few questions its way at the demo, "Suzanne" answered right back ... leaving him, and everyone watching, totally blown away.

Alan says this isn’t just him hopping on the A.I. bandwagon -- he and Suzanne had been talking about the idea since the 1980s. And according to him, the whole family’s on board with it ... especially with keeping her memory alive following her October 2023 death from cancer.