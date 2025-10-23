Grimes Shows Off New Face Tattoo

Face the Fact ... of New Ink on My Mug

Grimes is showing off her new ink ... a fresh tattoo on her face.

Check it out -- the Canadian musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher -- proudly posted her brand new design on Instagram Wednesday, gushing to fans she spent a decade "emotionally working up to a face tattoo."

The unique tat is a reddish-brown circle that wraps around part of her left eye and the side of her face. It almost resembles a birthmark ... and Grimes mentioned her parents didn't even notice her new piece of art, reasoning ... "I guess I drew on my face too much."

The "cybersigilism" tattoo -- an emerging style that blends ancient symbolism with digital aesthetics -- was done by an artist known as Glyphomancer. Grimes gushed over the artist in her caption, writing ... "I think @glyphomancer is onto something truly novel and innovative with her work esp on face tats- there’s a true beauty, delicacy, and innovation here imo."

The "Genesis" singer originally debuted the tattoo in her "Artificial Angels" music video, which was released Monday.

Grimes is no stranger to body art ... she's got plenty of tats covering her skin -- but this is her first tattoo on her face.