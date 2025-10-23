Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Grimes Shows Off New Face Tattoo

Grimes Face the Fact ... of New Ink on My Mug

By TMZ Staff
Published
grimes face tattoo main
Instagram / @grimes

Grimes is showing off her new ink ... a fresh tattoo on her face.

Check it out -- the Canadian musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher -- proudly posted her brand new design on Instagram Wednesday, gushing to fans she spent a decade "emotionally working up to a face tattoo."

Grimes Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Grimes Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

The unique tat is a reddish-brown circle that wraps around part of her left eye and the side of her face. It almost resembles a birthmark ... and Grimes mentioned her parents didn't even notice her new piece of art, reasoning ... "I guess I drew on my face too much."

The "cybersigilism" tattoo -- an emerging style that blends ancient symbolism with digital aesthetics -- was done by an artist known as Glyphomancer. Grimes gushed over the artist in her caption, writing ... "I think @glyphomancer is onto something truly novel and innovative with her work esp on face tats- there’s a true beauty, delicacy, and innovation here imo."

The "Genesis" singer originally debuted the tattoo in her "Artificial Angels" music video, which was released Monday.

0601 grimes leg tattoo 2
Instagram /@caidasindesamparo

Grimes is no stranger to body art ... she's got plenty of tats covering her skin -- but this is her first tattoo on her face.

We’ll be watching to see if she adds any more ink to that canvas!

Related articles