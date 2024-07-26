Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Sides With His Transgender Daughter in Public Feud

Grimes is making it clear where she stands in the public feud between Elon Musk and his transgender daughter ... and she's not on Elon's side of the fence.

The musician took to X -- notably, the social media platform owned by Elon -- and shared her support for Vivian Jenna Wilson ... who has been thrust into the spotlight after her dad said she'd been killed by the "woke mind virus" for seeking gender-affirming medical care.

I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian. — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) July 26, 2024 @Grimezsz

Grimes -- who shares children X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus with Elon -- appeared to distance herself from him ... declaring her love for Vivian instead.

She wrote ... "I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian." It's a simple, straightforward message -- but it's very clear who she's backing in this ugly spat. Fans were quick to praise Grimes for speaking out too, BTW.

Her statement comes on the heels of Vivian publicly hitting back at Elon.

In a social media rant of her own, Vivian accused her father of spewing hate from a "ketamine-fueled haze" and accused him of being "desperate for attention and validation from an army of red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him."

Elon shares Vivian with his ex-wife Justine Wilson in 2004 ... although, Vivian has claimed Elon was largely absent from her childhood.