Stars Who Rock Crocs ... Happy Croc-Tober!

October 23rd marks a very important holiday: It's National Croc Day! Celebs love a good fashion moment -- and here they are: accessorizing their famous feet with some hot crocs ... Talk about makin' a statement!

Hot among the singers, stars like Nicki Minaj and K-Pop group Aespa are here for the cool kicks, and DJ Diplo topped off his pair of red and blue cozy Crocs with a shirtless selfie.

Paris Hilton and Maluma's Crocs will brighten your day -- both stars taking a high-top approach and 'sliving' in their pricey yellow MSCHF Crocs.

And Teyana Taylor elevated the footwear game, sporting a pair of black platform Crocs!