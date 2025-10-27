Head of Security for KISS Dies After 'Brutal Fight' With Cancer

KISS has suffered another blow ... Danny Francis, the legendary band's head of security, has passed away.

Co-lead vocalist, Paul Stanley, 73, made the announcement on X, writing, "Danny Francis, my dear friend, assistant and so much more for 30 years of tours and life has died after a brutal fight with liver cancer. He was loved by Erin and all my children and his kindness was given to everyone he came in contact with. My condolences to his entire family."

This comes as Stanley and the rest of the band are still mourning the sudden loss of guitarist Ace Frehley.

We broke the story ... Ace was hospitalized after falling and hitting his head at the studio last month, causing a brain bleed. His family made the difficult decision to take him off life support about over a week ago. He was 74.

The silver lining of all this tragic loss is it seems to be bringing the former bandmates together after their "farewell" tour in 2023. The surviving members, Gene Simmons, Stanley, and Peter Criss, congregated to pay their respects to Ace at his private funeral.