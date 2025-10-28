'Fawlty Towers' Star Prunella Scales Dies At 93

Prunella Scales -- the beloved British actress best known for her role on the '70s sitcom "Fawlty Towers" -- has died at the age of 93.

The legend’s sons, Samuel and Joseph, confirmed her passing to the UK’s PA Media, saying she died peacefully at home in London on Monday. Her official cause of death hasn't been confirmed.

Samuel also shared a message on X, noting her 2013 vascular dementia diagnosis led to her retirement after a 70-year acting career -- but even in her final days, she remained at home ... and was watching "Fawlty Towers" the day before she died.

He thanked everyone who gave Prunella such wonderful care in her final years ... adding her last days were comfortable, content, and surrounded by love.

Prunella's on-screen husband, John Cleese, released a statement to the press, calling the "Fawlty Towers" co-star "a really wonderful actress". He went on to say that "she was a very sweet lady, who spent a lot of her life apologizing. I used to tease her about it. I was very, very fond of her.”

Prunella -- born in Surrey, UK -- landed her big break in the 1960s sitcom "The Marriage Lines."

Her most famous role will always be Sybil Fawlty in the 1975 BBC classic "Fawlty Towers" -- the show that was later crowned the No. 1 British TV program of all time in a 2000 poll by the British Film Institute.

