Mysterious Farm Tools Found in D4vd's Rental Home Amid Celeste Investigation

A private investigator working to piece together clues about the connection between D4vd and Celeste Rivas said he found unusual farm tools in the multimillion-dollar Los Angeles home the singer was staying in when the teen's body was found in an abandoned Tesla registered to him in September.

There were "heavy-duty tools and machinery you’d never need in a Hollywood Hills home," P.I. Steve Fischer told the Daily Mail in a new interview. He said there were "multiple of these items that could all be used together," and they're items likely found on a farm. He called them "sadistic."

He also noted one of the above-mentioned items appeared to be brand new, as it was still wrapped in its shipping packaging.

Steve suggested to the Daily Mail the odd tools could be used to eliminate a body ... but did not offer further explanation. He added he's not sure if the items in question will have an impact on the "overall narrative, if any."

Steve said he found bottles of prescription pain medication and drug paraphernalia in the home as well, but said everything else in the residence appeared ordinary.

As we've reported ... an abandoned Tesla parked near the rental house was towed and impounded the first week of September ... days later, a strong odor led to the discovery of the 14-year-old Celeste's decomposed body in the trunk of the car. Multiple other connections between Celeste and D4vd were uncovered as police investigated the case.

D4vd lived in the house before he kicked off his now-canceled tour, but reportedly was not on the lease. Instead, homeowner Mladen Trifunovic said it was the singer's manager who signed the lease agreement.

Earlier in October, Steve told "Law&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber" that he believes there was a "sadistic" plan made to "get rid" of Celeste, but the plan likely went awry. He does not know where the "Romantic Homicide" artist is and has many questions left unanswered as he digs further into the riveting case.

The LAPD has shared minimal updates about the investigation, and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has not yet been given the case, he told us.