CBS Eyeing Talent From Fox News Channel

As rumors swirl about Gayle King's future on the CBS morning show, sources tell TMZ the network is trying to snag talent from Fox News Channel.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the new management at CBS News has their eye on "multiple" on-air people. We do not know who specifically, but we're told it's definitely more than one.

It's interesting ... because new CBS News Editor-In-Chief Bari Weiss leans to the right of her predecessors, so it makes sense. Also, FNC is a ratings juggernaut, beating all of its cable competition by a landslide. The CBS morning show, by contrast, is a distant 3rd to its competitors.

As for Gayle King's future at CBS, we're told the issue is not whether she's taken off the morning show ... it all comes down to money. Gayle pulls somewhere north of $10 million a year, and we're told the brass thinks it's way too much in today's media climate. So the issue comes down to $$$ ... which she addressed when she talked to us Friday after her show.

