Gayle King Angrily Challenges Reports She's Out at 'CBS Mornings'

If I'm Out at CBS, Tell Me to My Face!!!

News that Gayle King is getting booted from "CBS Mornings" is news to her ... because she says the network powers that be are singing a much different tune in her office!

TMZ caught up with GK as she left her NYC studio Friday morning, and she tells us from what she's hearing, she's not only doing a great job, but she's well-liked at CBS ... and she says the feeling's mutual -- she loves what she does and the coworkers with whom she does it.

While she doesn't flat-out deny that she could be leaving the morning news show ... she says the chatter in the building is not matching up with the reports in the media.

Gayle also tells TMZ she "has no idea" if "CBS Mornings" will be going in a different direction come May when her contract ends ... but she makes it crystal clear, she's here now and intends to keep doing her job.

As you might have heard ... Variety reported the news anchor, who's helmed "CBS Mornings" since 2012, may be stepping down from her position in May to take a different gig within the network.

However, CBS refuted such claims Thursday evening, noting ... "There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She's a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future."