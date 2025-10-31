Stars In Sexy Halloween Costumes 2025 Guess Who!

The 2025 costumes are flooding in, and we've got your first look RIGHT HERE RIGHT NOW! And, to spice things up even more, we've hand-picked the best of the best for a fun game of Guess Who!

From "Wonder Woman" to a cat burglar, give these sexy 'fits your best glance ... you wanna score a celebrity?? Here's your chance!

When this golden "Goldmember" ain't beltin' it out on stage with her sister, she's nailing her Foxy Cleopatra!

Dust off your pixie dust and see if you know who this hot Tinkerbell could be ... she recently bought Mark Wahlberg's mansion!

Put those celeb skills to the test and hit up the gallery!