Halloween Celebrity Couples Costumes, Guess Who

Turkey can wait, tinsel’s got nothing -- it’s Halloween, the ultimate howl-iday ... where celeb couples ditch the basics and dress to thrill and kill!

Now, sure, these stars take spooky season deadly serious ... but it’s all about the fun too -- so take a stab at guessing who’s behind these killer costumes, then creep through our gallery for the big reveal.

The vibes this year are dark, bold, and straight-up gothic ... case in point: the look above ... can you dig up who's behind it?