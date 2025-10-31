NASA Chief Sean Duffy Schools Kim Kardashian on 1969 Moon Landing

NASA is schooling Kim Kardashian on the 1969 moon landing after she questioned whether the historic event ever happened.

Sean Duffy — NASA's acting administrator — posted a message on X, leaving no doubt that astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong rocketed to the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969.

Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!



And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS.



We won the last space race and we will win this one too 🇺🇸🚀



🎥: Hulu pic.twitter.com/CkexEEPFSv — NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy (@SecDuffyNASA) October 30, 2025 @SecDuffyNASA

Duffy specifically tagged Kim in his post, saying “Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!”

He accompanied his statement with a clip from Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," showing Kim and Sarah Paulson talking about the moon mission on the set of their new Hulu series, "All Fair."

Right off the bat, Kim floats her conspiracy theory, saying she sent a million articles to Sarah about Aldrin and "the other one," alluding to Armstrong.

Kim said a "girl" asked Aldrin about the scariest moment in space ... and Aldrin replied to the student ... "There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen." The interview came from the Oxford Union in March 2015.

The reality star said the 95-year-old Aldrin had "gotten old" and "like, slurs," making her to disbelieve the Apollo 11 mission ever happened. Sarah doesn't take a position, but promises to take “a serious deep dive" into the subject.