Duane Roberts, Inventor of the Frozen Burrito, Dead at 88

Duane Roberts -- the billionaire businessman credited with inventing the frozen burrito -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

In a statement, his wife, Kelly J. Roberts says he passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, just days shy of his 89th birthday. He was surrounded by family and their three dogs when he died.

Kelly called her husband "a visionary entrepreneur, devoted husband, and a man whose heart and generosity forever shaped our family and community."

She continued, "I feel so blessed to have shared 35 wonderful years of marriage with Duane. Together, we built a beautiful life working side by side." She shared Duane was an incredible husband and stepfather and a loving grandfather whose wisdom and warmth touched every generation of their family.

Fun fact -- his stepchildren, Doug and Casey Reinhardt, both appeared on MTV's "The Hills."

After serving honorably in the U.S. military, he went on to revolutionize the food industry with the frozen burrito in 1956.

Beyond business, Duane was a proud philanthropist and developer ... best known for restoring the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, California. His generosity also extended to animal welfare, education, veterans, and the arts.

Duane was 88.