'Goldeneye' Actor Tchéky Karyo Dead at 72

Tchéky Karyo -- a longtime actor with parts in major films -- has died ... according to his wife and their children.

Karyo passed away Friday after a battle with cancer, his family told the French news agency AFP.

The actor, who was born in Turkey in 1953, got a later start on his career ... first nabbing acclaimed film roles in his early '30s, including his part in crime thriller "La balance" which earned him a César Award nomination for Most Promising Actor in 1982.

Over the next five decades, Karyo appeared in numerous popular French films -- like "La Femme Nikita" and "The Bear" -- as well as films beloved by American audiences.

Spy fans might recognize Karyo as Dmitri Mishkin -- the Russian Minister of Defence -- in the James Bond flick "Goldeneye."

A few years later, Karyo played Major Jean Villeneuve in "The Patriot" starring Mel Gibson and Heath Ledger. Karyo's other credits include the movies "Taking Lives," "The Way," "Wing Commander," and the popular TV show "Baptiste."

Karyo is survived by his wife of more than 2 decades -- actor Valérie Keruzoré -- and their 2 children.

He was 72.