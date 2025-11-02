Nina Agdal Flaunts Her Bikini Body in Miami
nina agdal Heats Up Miami Beach in Tiny Blue Bikini!!!
Published
Nina Agdal just made Miami even hotter.
The model was spotted on Miami Beach over the weekend, catching rays and catching eyes as she strutted along the sand in a barely there blue bikini that showed off her super-toned figure.
After her dip, Logan Paul's wifey switched up the vibe, swapping her bikini for a leopard print cover-up. Nina accessorized with a Gucci belt, oversized Gucci shades, and a matching handbag that screamed rich energy in the sexiest way possible.
Nina looked effortless and confident, flashing her signature grin and tossing her hair as she soaked up the Miami heat.