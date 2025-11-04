Bethenny Frankel Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 55th Birthday!

Bethenny Frankel is in her "Skinny Girl" era, and to showcase the birthday babe, we've rounded up her sexiest shots for her 55th trip around the sun!

The entrepreneur first hit the spotlight back in '08 with "The Real Housewives of New York City" ... She may have hung up her apple, but she's still shining bright and sweet as can be seen in these rockin' bikini shots!

Frankel headed south and relocated to Miami earlier this year ... and her hot mom bod is translating superbly!

Aging like a fine wine, float into poolside selfies and raise your glass to Ms. Frankel!

Check out the gallery for all her hot shots!