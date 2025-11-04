California Woman Gets 37 Years for Killing Her Wife With Samurai Sword

Play video content Danielle Leivo

A woman who slaughtered her wife by stabbing her several times with a sword has been sentenced to 37 years to life in prison.

Weichien Huang was given her sentence on Monday after being found guilty of murdering her wife, Chen Chen Fei, in July 2024 ... and for attempting to murder her mother-in-law -- who was captured on camera flagging down cops on the street with sword in hand.

Prosecutors say Huang went after her wife during a domestic dispute about their impending divorce at their San Dimas, California home and fatally stabbed her 13 times with a katana sword that was already in the house. When her mother-in-law walked into the room, Huang turned the sword on her.

Luckily for Fei's mom, she was able to snatch the murder weapon and flee the home. Footage TMZ obtained showed her limping down the road with the bloody sword as she tried to alert authorities.

Fei's mom spoke at Huang's sentencing Monday and likened her to a "vampire" who loved the sight of blood gushing from her daughter's body, according to the Los Angeles Times.