Dog Ingests Meth on Walk Through Los Angeles Neighborhood

Los Angeles Dog Meth Mutt!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
A dog on a routine morning walk through Los Angeles accidentally ingested meth ... and it created a nightmare situation for him and his owners.

The pooch, a 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky mix named Atreyu, was out on a walk in North Hollywood when Karla Vicuña noticed some strange behavior.

She told KTLA the dog "was not able to settle down ... his eyes were moving in a weird way."

Atreyu was rushed to a vet and given a drug test that came back positive for methamphetamine. He had a 103-degree fever and an elevated heart rate.

Karla says her husband believes the dog got its paws on the meth while walking home through a back alley. She says the hubby saw the dog grab something, but couldn't tell what it was and the dog "ate it super fast."

It's the second time Atreyu has accidentally ingested drugs ... a few months ago, he got into some marijuana at a park.

By all accounts, the dog is fine ... so we can joke about this ... was weed the gateway drug?!?

