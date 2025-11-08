'Vanderpump Rules' Season 12 Hot Shots!
'VPR' Season 12 Hot Shots 'This One's For You Tonight!'
Published
"Just Raise You Glasses High" 'cuz the new cast of "Vanderpump Rules" is set to take over your screens next month, and we've got your first look at what's happening under those SURver uniforms ...
Take a good scroll through the gallery and you'll find: Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Shayne Davis, Chris Hahn, Kim Suarez, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Natalie Maguire and Demy Selem.
Say goodbye to a loss of appetite, 'cuz Bravo's latest cast is ready to fry your goat cheese balls with mouthwatering looks 🥵!
Check out the gallery above!